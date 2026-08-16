Apartments for sale in Kazlu Rudos seniunija, Lithuania

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Apartments in Kazlu Rudos seniunija, Lithuania

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3 room apartment in Jure, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Jure, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
Cosy 3 rooms apartment with garage for sale - Jurės mstl., Kazlų Rūdos sav. In a quiet town …
$52,071
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