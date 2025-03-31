Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kazitiskio seniunija
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Kazitiskio seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Plot of land in Akriemiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Akriemiai, Lithuania
A 1.5 ha plot with a forest near Lake Tartolis is sold in the village of Ignalina district, …
$31,629
