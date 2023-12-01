Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Kavarsko seniunija

Commercial real estate in Kavarsko seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial in Vaidevuciai, Lithuania
Commercial
Vaidevuciai, Lithuania
Area 250 m²
Floor 1
IN THE WRITE OF THE ANOTHER. SOME SOME SOUND PATALP, BUVUS MALE BUILD. ---------------------…
€9,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with Furnace heating in Kavarskas, Lithuania
Commercial with Furnace heating
Kavarskas, Lithuania
Area 743 m²
COMMERCIAL BUILDING WITH CLASSIC ELEMENTS BY ANOTHER R. (CAVARKAS) GENERAL INFORMATION •Bui…
€49,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir