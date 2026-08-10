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Residential properties for sale in Kavarsko seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Kavarskas, Lithuania
House
Kavarskas, Lithuania
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL USE IN KAVARSK, RESPUBLIKOS A. 3 ✅…
$50,367
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House in Domeikiai, Lithuania
House
Domeikiai, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead is a one-yard homestead in Anykščiai district, Domeikiai village. This is an e…
$47,867
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