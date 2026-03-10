Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kauno miesto savivaldybe
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Kauno miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

Kaunas
74
Commercial property Delete
Clear all
74 properties total found
Commercial property 13 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 13 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 13 m²
Floor 1
$81
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 699 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 699 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 699 m²
Floor 1
$8,104
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 40 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 40 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
$185
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 130 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 130 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
$754
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 600 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 600 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 600 m²
Floor 1
$2,782
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 35 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 35 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
$348
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 1 634 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 634 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 634 m²
Floor 1
$15,152
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 43 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 43 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
$499
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 33 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 33 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
$381
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 79 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 79 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
$730
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 1 280 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 280 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 280 m²
Floor 1
$6,956
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 900 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 900 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 900 m²
Floor 1
$14,607
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 17 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 17 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
$243
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 36 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 36 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
$292
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 139 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 139 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Floor 1
$1,391
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 112 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 112 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
$1,043
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 1 244 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 244 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 244 m²
Floor 1
$12,980
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 500 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 500 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 500 m²
Floor 1
$2,898
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 70 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 70 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
LOWER COMMERCIAL COORDINATION IN THE SECOND GROWTH, SAVANORS PR.! SECOND SPACE AND LIGHT DIS…
$569
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 235 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 235 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 235 m²
Floor 1
$2,817
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 90 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 90 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
$2,145
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 238 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 238 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 238 m²
Floor 1
$4,135
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 142 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 142 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 142 m²
Floor 1
$2,550
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 35 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 35 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
$406
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 536 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 536 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 536 m²
Floor 1
$3,478
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 60 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 60 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
$754
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 309 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 309 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 309 m²
Floor 1
$4,297
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 520 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 520 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 520 m²
Floor 1
$3,617
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 26 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 26 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
$290
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 104 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 104 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Floor 1
$1,739
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go