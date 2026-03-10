Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of real estate in Kauno miesto savivaldybe, Lithuania

Kaunas
108
114 properties total found
Commercial property 699 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 699 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 699 m²
Floor 1
$8,104
per month
Commercial property 13 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 13 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 13 m²
Floor 1
$81
per month
Commercial property 40 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 40 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
$185
per month
Commercial property 130 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 130 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
$754
per month
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
$812
per month
Commercial property 600 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 600 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 600 m²
Floor 1
$2,782
per month
4 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,159
per month
Commercial property 35 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 35 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
$348
per month
Commercial property 1 634 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 634 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 634 m²
Floor 1
$15,152
per month
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/3
$755
per month
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
2 rooms apartment for rent in Kaunas, Lithuania FORMER PRINCIPLES: - Convenient layout; - Fo…
$453
per month
Commercial property 43 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 43 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
$499
per month
Commercial property 33 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 33 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
$381
per month
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/3
SELECTED HOUSEHOLD 2 CABLES HAVE BEEN IN THE WESTERN, V. SLADKEVIUS G. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _…
$987
per month
Commercial property 79 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 79 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
$730
per month
Commercial property 1 280 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 280 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 280 m²
Floor 1
$6,956
per month
Commercial property 900 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 900 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 900 m²
Floor 1
$14,607
per month
Commercial property 17 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 17 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
$243
per month
Commercial property 36 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 36 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
$292
per month
3 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/5
WANT TO USE BUTTER IN A BETTER STRATEGIC FIELD? PROHIBITION OF 3 ANGLE BUT IN THE SEA AREA G…
$638
per month
Commercial property 139 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 139 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Floor 1
$1,391
per month
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
$638
per month
Commercial property 112 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 112 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
$1,043
per month
Commercial property 1 244 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 244 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 1 244 m²
Floor 1
$12,980
per month
Commercial property 500 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 500 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 500 m²
Floor 1
$2,898
per month
2 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
$696
per month
Commercial property 70 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 70 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
LOWER COMMERCIAL COORDINATION IN THE SECOND GROWTH, SAVANORS PR.! SECOND SPACE AND LIGHT DIS…
$569
per month
Land in Kaunas, Lithuania
Land
Kaunas, Lithuania
$2,898
per month
Commercial property 235 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 235 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 235 m²
Floor 1
$2,817
per month
Commercial property 90 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 90 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 90 m²
$2,145
per month
