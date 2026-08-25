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Long-term apartments for rent in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

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2 room apartment in Raudondvaris, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Raudondvaris, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
Two rooms apartment for rent in Rūdvaris. I'm asking you to see it! Benefits: • First floor…
$525
per month
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