Lands for sale in Karsakiskio seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Paliuniskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Paliuniskis, Lithuania
A SECTION OF 38.45 ARS WITH PAMATES IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, BEFORE THE GREAT GIRD NEW HOME TI…
€47,000
Plot of land in Startai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Startai, Lithuania
€8,500
Plot of land in Sukniskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sukniskis, Lithuania
2.88 ha agricultural plot with the Lavarns Coast in the village of Sukniškis, in the Panevas…
€35,700
