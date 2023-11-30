Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Karsakiskio seniunija, Lithuania

houses
7
7 properties total found
House with paved road in Naujikai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Naujikai, Lithuania
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 1
€11,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
INDICATED NEW STATEMENT HOUSE NEW BESSICIAL HOME IN THE CARTAL OF PRIVACY HOME, IN THE DALCI…
€141,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kakunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kakunai, Lithuania
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 1
Log house for sale with 6.0 a.m. plot of land in Kaubariškis km, S/B Harming, Pineapple dist…
€13,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Geleziai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Geleziai, Lithuania
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE HOUSE LIVING HOUSE IN WARPO G., IN THE RELEASE. HOUSE IN THE PROPERTY LIVE PLACE – ADV…
€46,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR HOUSE IN THE WILLCUTION, THE FUNDS. HOUSE FULL EQUIPMENT, SELLED WITH THE PARTICIP…
€210,000
House with garage, with paved road in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in the Panegas district, Lice, SB “SVAJON ” area located on the banks of the …
€67,000
House with garage, with paved road, with alarm system in Naujikai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with alarm system
Naujikai, Lithuania
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
A NEW STATEMENT HOUSE OF THE STATE ISSUES G., NEWS K., THE WREAVENTION OF THE PANEVENTION. M…
€77,700
