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Residential properties for sale in Karsakiskio seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
House
Pamarliskiai, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF A LIQUID WITH REGISTERED PAMATS, NAMO PROJECT, CONSTRUCTION AUTHORISATION! In a cozy…
$76,805
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House in Kaubariskis, Lithuania
House
Kaubariskis, Lithuania
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SODO NAM SB "ROAD," AGUONS AL, KM KM HAUBARIŠKAS, INDEX RAJ. 6,11 YEARS (CARRYING OU…
$17,915
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Properties features in Karsakiskio seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
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