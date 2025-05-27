Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Karmelavos seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Karmelavos seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Martinava, Lithuania
House
Martinava, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
In Kaunas, Martinava, a very neat 2011 garden house suitable for a year all year! ----------…
$113,968
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Karmelavos seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go