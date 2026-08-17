Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Karmelavos seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Karmelavos seniunija, Lithuania

;
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Ramuciai, Lithuania
House
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
The cottage is sold in a particularly convenient location near Kaunas, Ramuciai. The cottage…
$243,506
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Ramuciai, Lithuania
House
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE RENOVATED NAM NETOLI RAMUTE PARKO GENERAL - House - Jong, brick-wrapped and heated fo…
$185,843
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Rykstyne, Lithuania
House
Rykstyne, Lithuania
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF SODO HOUSEHOLD SEN., EAST K. GENERAL: • Location: Kauno r. sav., Karmėlavos sen., Ru…
$114,771
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Karmelavos seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go