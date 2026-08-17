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Сommercial property in Karmelavos seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 812 m² in Narepai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 812 m²
Narepai, Lithuania
Area 1 812 m²
Floor 1
The property is sold in 1812 sq.m. administrative, commercial building with warehouse premis…
$3,07M
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