Apartments for sale in Karmelavos seniunija, Lithuania

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Apartments in Karmelavos seniunija, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Karmelava II, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Karmelava II, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
SALES 2 CASTLE BUT IN KARMENA, VILNIUS G. - YAUKUS, LIGHT, ECONOMIC! Looking for a comfortab…
$89,266
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3 room apartment in Narepai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Narepai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
3 CABLES HAVE BEEN WITH THERAY AND LIQUID - TASKS 3 rooms apartment for sale in a strategic…
$219,603
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1 room apartment in Karmelava II, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Karmelava II, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/5
SALE OF THE PROCEDURE AND YOUR HOUSEHOLD 1 CASTLE HAS BEEN THE CAUNO AREA, THE CARMELOVA II …
$75,078
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