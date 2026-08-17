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Residential properties for sale in Karmelavos seniunija, Lithuania

;
apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Karmelava II, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Karmelava II, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
SALES 2 CASTLE BUT IN KARMENA, VILNIUS G. - YAUKUS, LIGHT, ECONOMIC! Looking for a comfortab…
$89,266
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3 room apartment in Narepai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Narepai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
3 CABLES HAVE BEEN WITH THERAY AND LIQUID - TASKS 3 rooms apartment for sale in a strategic…
$219,603
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House in Ramuciai, Lithuania
House
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
The cottage is sold in a particularly convenient location near Kaunas, Ramuciai. The cottage…
$243,506
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
House in Ramuciai, Lithuania
House
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE RENOVATED NAM NETOLI RAMUTE PARKO GENERAL - House - Jong, brick-wrapped and heated fo…
$185,843
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House in Rykstyne, Lithuania
House
Rykstyne, Lithuania
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF SODO HOUSEHOLD SEN., EAST K. GENERAL: • Location: Kauno r. sav., Karmėlavos sen., Ru…
$114,771
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1 room apartment in Karmelava II, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Karmelava II, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/5
SALE OF THE PROCEDURE AND YOUR HOUSEHOLD 1 CASTLE HAS BEEN THE CAUNO AREA, THE CARMELOVA II …
$75,078
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LDV InvestLDV Invest

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