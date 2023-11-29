Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Karmelavos seniunija, Lithuania

Karmelava
5
9 properties total found
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Kreslynai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Kreslynai, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ITALIAN STILIUM TWO HOUSE IN THE INSPECTED PLACE WAIT THE NEW FAMILY!! ---------------------…
€99,999
House with balcony, with central heating, with paved road in Ramuciai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with central heating, with paved road
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
HOME OF THE RAMY 10 MIN I DISTRIBUTION FROM THE CENTER OF THE COUNC !!! SELLED ITIN QUALITY …
€299,500
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with With furniture in Smiltynai II, Lithuania
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with With furniture
Smiltynai II, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
SODO HOUSE WITH PURTIMI IN THE VIDUAGE AND LAUKE SAMES IN KIEME! Advantages: • Manage, super…
€50,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Rykstyne, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Rykstyne, Lithuania
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
A beloved and supervised house for sale in Carmelava on a plot of land of 221.36 sq.m and 12…
€229,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Central collector in Karmelava II, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Central collector
Karmelava II, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/4
€68,000
House with gas heating in Naujasodis, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Naujasodis, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
€78,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Smiltynai II, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Smiltynai II, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE FRAMEWORK, the ERDVUS, NATURAL ESSANT IN THE COURT, ISSUED IN THE COURT OF THE SODA W…
€83,800
House with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Draseikiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Draseikiai, Lithuania
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
€120,000
House in Sergeicikai II, Lithuania
House
Sergeicikai II, Lithuania
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLOW DIZAIN A+ CLASS HOUSE BEFORE YOUTH MARIES! LAST PROJECT MARS ETAP! =================…
€189,000
