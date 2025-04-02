Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kapciamiescio seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kapciamiescio seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Kapciamiestis, Lithuania
House
Kapciamiestis, Lithuania
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale in a unique location The homestead is located in a wonderful corner of na…
$147,652
Leave a request
House in Varviske, Lithuania
House
Varviske, Lithuania
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Varviškės village for sale Lazdijai district Near the border, the homestead (farmstead) in t…
$17,345
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kapciamiescio seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes