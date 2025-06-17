Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kapciamiescio seniunija, Lithuania

House in Varviske, Lithuania
House
Varviske, Lithuania
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Varviškės village for sale Lazdijai district Near the border, the homestead (farmstead) in t…
$18,479
House in Volskai, Lithuania
House
Volskai, Lithuania
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale in a unique location The homestead is located in a wonderful corner of na…
$138,606
House in Kapciamiestis, Lithuania
House
Kapciamiestis, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF SOURCE IN THE COUNTRY OF THE BALTIC DEMOCRACY, THE FOREST OF THE MIXIC POTENTIAL NAT…
$75,078
Properties features in Kapciamiescio seniunija, Lithuania

