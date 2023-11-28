Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kamaju seniunija
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kamaju seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
7 room apartment with parking, with Furnace heating, with Construction: Precast in Kamajai, Lithuania
7 room apartment with parking, with Furnace heating, with Construction: Precast
Kamajai, Lithuania
Rooms 7
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/2
€12,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Kamaju seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir