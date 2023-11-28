Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kamaju seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Kalviai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Kalviai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale in the district of Rock, Calvary. Land plot area - 54 a.Show requires rep…
€6,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Kamajai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kamajai, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
A residential house with a 16th-century home estate plot is for sale in the town of Kamai. …
€17,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
7 room apartment with parking, with Furnace heating, with Construction: Precast in Kamajai, Lithuania
7 room apartment with parking, with Furnace heating, with Construction: Precast
Kamajai, Lithuania
Rooms 7
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/2
€12,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Kamaju seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
