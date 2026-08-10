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Houses for sale in Kalveliu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Barvoniskes, Lithuania
House
Barvoniskes, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE WHITE NAM Vilniaus r. sav., Barvoniškių k. Barvoniškių g. 60. Looking for a place that …
$28,686
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