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Residential properties for sale in Kalveliu seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kalveliai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kalveliai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/2
SALE OF 3 CAPSULES FOR LANGUAGE K., VILNIUS RAJ. FORMER PRINCIPLES: * LOWER CONSTRUCTION: * …
$80,528
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House in Barvoniskes, Lithuania
House
Barvoniskes, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE WHITE NAM Vilniaus r. sav., Barvoniškių k. Barvoniškių g. 60. Looking for a place that …
$28,686
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