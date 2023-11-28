Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kalvarija Municipality, Lithuania

5 properties total found
House with paved road in Piliakalniai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Piliakalniai, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH 300 A LARGE CALVARIES R.SAV., VALCARY K. 5 Homestead with 1,3,300 ha of other purp…
€21,500
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Kalvarija, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Kalvarija, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
€13,000
House with Furnace heating in Pelucmurgiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Pelucmurgiai, Lithuania
Area 1 545 m²
Number of floors 2
€749,000
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Budvieciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Budvieciai, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
€14,800
Properties features in Kalvarija Municipality, Lithuania

