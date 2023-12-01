Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kalesninku seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Kalesninku seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House with Furnace heating in Didziosios Zubiskes, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Didziosios Zubiskes, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
65.94 KV.M SODO HOUSE WITH 30 AREA LAND SECTION - IN THE SODA GATV, IN THE SURVEILLANCE OF T…
€7,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Kalesninku seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir