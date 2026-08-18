Apartments for sale in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Apartments in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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3 room apartment in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment for sale 61,22 sq.m., 3 kmbr., Gedimino g., Kaišiadorys, Kašiadorys district. DES…
$113,400
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