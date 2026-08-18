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Residential properties for sale in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
Kaisiadorys
5
9 properties total found
House in Kalviai, Lithuania
House
Kalviai, Lithuania
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 1
The place where the time stops and the peace lives - the homestead at the lake of the hills!…
$56,311
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House in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A COZY HOUSE FOR SALE IN A PICTURESQUE LOCATION, SURROUNDED BY NATURE - KAISHIADORIS, TUJų S…
$310,548
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House in Dovainonys, Lithuania
House
Dovainonys, Lithuania
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 3
INDIVIDUAL PLACE TO MARITIME - SPACE HOUSEHOLD WITH A MAJOR AND LOCAL POWERS A spacious, so…
$461,248
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
House in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 1
SALES OF NATURAL AND PUTILIAN INFRASTRUCTURE CLASS A + + 4 CABLES WITH GUARANTEE Spatial fo…
$248,502
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House in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
SENT SKILL WITH THE HOUSEHOLD FOR GROWTH LOADER CITIZENS, GEDIMATIN G. ALL MIDSO COMMUNICATI…
$37,098
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3 room apartment in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment for sale 61,22 sq.m., 3 kmbr., Gedimino g., Kaišiadorys, Kašiadorys district. DES…
$113,400
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TekceTekce
House in Zasliai, Lithuania
House
Zasliai, Lithuania
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending a PART OF THE HOUSEHOLD! PRICES ONLY 47000 Eur The parts of the house are sold in …
$54,487
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House in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
MUSINURATE YOUR HICP IMPLEMENTATION! …………………………………. The house in the notice is only visualiz…
$136,763
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House in Vilunai, Lithuania
House
Vilunai, Lithuania
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The building for sale is a former school. To carry out various activities. Kaišiadorys distr…
$56,597
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Property types in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe

houses

Properties features in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with Garage
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