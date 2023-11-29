Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

apartments
3
houses
12
15 properties total found
House with central heating in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House with central heating
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
€55,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Kubiliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kubiliai, Lithuania
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
To the picturesque and fishy Lake Gabio 450 meters. On sale on the holding - 1/2 brick hous…
€22,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Kasparai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kasparai, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for sale on the banks of the Neries River in Shirvint r. self., Chiobish-old, Fiel…
€150,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Gudiena, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Gudiena, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
€46,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House with garage, with central heating, with paved road
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE HOUSE IN THE COUNCIL CITY. HOUSE FOR PEOPLE WHERE THE VALUAL RAMY. -------------------…
€112,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Budiskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Budiskes, Lithuania
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE IN THE HUMAN, SOME. HOUSE FOR PEOPLE WHERE THE VALUAL RAMY. -------------------------…
€129,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
____________________________ SKLYPO GALE TEKA “KIEMENTA” UPELIS BIG 95 AREA SECTION _70 acre…
€26,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Zasliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Zasliai, Lithuania
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
€215,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Sevelionys, Lithuania
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Sevelionys, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE FRAMEWORK, THE FORESTIGATION OF THE FRAMEWORK, IS SODY. IKI CALVE CITY ONLY 5 KM. ---…
€52,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Budiskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Budiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/5
SELLED INCLUDED THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE IMAGEMENTATION OF THE TWO ROOM!!! ----------------…
€33,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with With furniture, with fireplace in Budiskes, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with With furniture, with fireplace
Budiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/3
SELLED CITIZENS EQUIPMENT OF TRIA ROOMS!!! -------------------------------------------------…
€79,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Budiskes, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Budiskes, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead for a quiet holiday or a constant life closer to nature is sold between the towers…
€25,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Budiskes, Lithuania
4 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Budiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/3
IN STRATEGISLED PATOGICAL PLACE - IN THE GIRTH, 4 ROOMS FOR THE SODA GATVES ! ADVANTAGE: • …
€83,500
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with gas heating in Budiskes, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Budiskes, Lithuania
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE EXCLUSIVE PLACE OF THE RAW MUTE COUNTRY STRENGTH POWER, CENTER OF THE …
€98,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Budiskes, Lithuania
House
Budiskes, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
MUSINURATE YOUR HICP IMPLEMENTATION! …………………………………. The house in the notice is only visualiz…
€120,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Kaisiadoriu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

