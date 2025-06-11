Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Jurbarku seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Jurbarku seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Dainiai, Lithuania
House
Dainiai, Lithuania
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house in Jurbarkas for sale with quality classic style installation. The supervis…
$330,510
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Jurbarku seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go