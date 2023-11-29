Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Plot of land in Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
€49,000
Plot of land in Piestvenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Piestvenai, Lithuania
€19,000
Plot of land in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
€38,000
Plot of land in Viesvile, Lithuania
Plot of land
Viesvile, Lithuania
A spacious home estate plot for sale in a unique location! The place is perfect for the con…
€10,000
Plot of land in Jurbarkai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurbarkai, Lithuania
Home estate plot for sale in a good place! A plot for sale in a quiet location in the Jurba…
€10,000
Plot of land in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
€12,000
Plot of land in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
SELLOW OF 15.45 HOME MANAGEMENT, VACARO G., NEWS K., JURBARK R. A plot of 15.45 a home esta…
€7,500
