Houses with garage for sale in Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

5 properties total found
House in Erzvilkas, Lithuania
House
Erzvilkas, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
The part of the house is sold in the center of Erzhwik - a 3 -room apartment !! ------------…
$17,095
House in Misiunai, Lithuania
House
Misiunai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
A house with 47 acres of land is sold in a cozy quiet town of Stakiai. Stakia, a town in Jur…
$78,639
House in Pilis I, Lithuania
House
Pilis I, Lithuania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is sold in a special place, next to the impressive Panemunė castle and the Nemunas…
$97,149
House in Balandziai, Lithuania
House
Balandziai, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
A residential house with a plot of land and farm buildings of 63a. is sold. It is a very att…
$20,400
House in Dainiai, Lithuania
House
Dainiai, Lithuania
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house in Jurbarkas for sale with quality classic style installation. The supervis…
$330,510
Properties features in Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

