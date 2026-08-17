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Houses for sale in Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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9 properties total found
House in Dainiai, Lithuania
House
Dainiai, Lithuania
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house in Jurbarkas for sale with quality classic style installation. The supervis…
$338,468
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House in Vanagine, Lithuania
House
Vanagine, Lithuania
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy garden house surrounded by pine forests - Vanaginiai g. 16, Vanaginiai, Jurbarko r. - …
$12,752
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House in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house for sale in Jurbarke Sodų g. 49, - Total area of the house 164.8 sq. m. - '…
$81,151
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Smalininkai, Lithuania
House
Smalininkai, Lithuania
Area 683 m²
Number of floors 1
SENT TO THE HOUSEHOLD "SENIOR SCHOOL," MSTL., JURBARKO R. SAV. Maltesers - city in Jurbarka…
$347,791
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House in Kartupiai, Lithuania
House
Kartupiai, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Libiškiai - village in Jurbarkas district municipality, near the road 198 Jurbarkas- Scouts,…
$162,302
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House in Pasventys, Lithuania
House
Pasventys, Lithuania
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 1
COZY FARMHOUSE FOR SALE PAŠVENČIO K., JURBARKO R. SAV. Pašventys is a village in the west of…
$117,133
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TekceTekce
House in Erzvilkas, Lithuania
House
Erzvilkas, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
JURBARKA DISTRICT, ERŽVIK TOWN, SALTUONA STREET, 1-FLOOR HOUSE WITH ATTIC FOR SALE!! -----…
$20,514
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House in Tamosiai, Lithuania
House
Tamosiai, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE NEAR JURBARK CITY CENTER. Do you want peace and silent cars under your window…
$53,565
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House in Griciai, Lithuania
House
Griciai, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
A homestead is suitable for permanent life in Jurbarkas district, Gricai district !!! Gricia…
$51,409
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