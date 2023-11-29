Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

23 properties total found
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Klausuciai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Klausuciai, Lithuania
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
A quality-built farmer's homestead with farm buildings for sale is 45 km. road from Kaunas. …
€75,000
House with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
PROCEDURE LOSS HOUSE ISSUED! NON-JURBARK, IN KIDULA, PROCEDURE PROCEDURE HOUSE NOT WITH 17.…
€55,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Pilis I, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Pilis I, Lithuania
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
THE COUNTRY IS ONE PRACTICE LITHUANIAN ROAD PRAYER-JURBARK IS SELECTED TO THE UNDERTAKING HO…
€49,900
House with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
HISTORICAL 1939M ISSUED. HOUSE EXCHANGE G. JURBARKO CITY! AUTENTIC INDUSTRY OF THE CENTRAL …
€59,900
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Griciai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Griciai, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale mushrooms g. 10, Grici, Veloon sen., Jurbarko r. one floor with attic and basement …
€16,000
House with garage in Misiunai, Lithuania
House with garage
Misiunai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
WE ARE ALREADY IN THE RAMIETY STAIL CITY, HOUSE WITH 47 ARRIS SAVE A LAND. Stakia, a town in…
€69,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
€250,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
€35,000
House with Furnace heating in Tamosiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Tamosiai, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
€55,000
House with paved road, with alarm system, with Furnace heating in Merontiskiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Merontiskiai, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
In a cozy and wonderful place, next to Belveder Manor, a spacious house is sold, away from t…
€109,000
House with central heating in Klausuciai, Lithuania
House with central heating
Klausuciai, Lithuania
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
For a century, the recent questionaries sell orderly exclusive leaching homestead. The plot …
€59,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Griciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Griciai, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
THE WAY OF THE JURBARK RAJONE, GRICIUOS, IS SODY TO BE SUREED FOR LIVING LIFE!!! 1.5ha is so…
€66,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Juodaiciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Juodaiciai, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
INDUSTRIAL HOUSE FOR JURBARK R., IS SELLED.,.BLACK K., SCHOOL G. Possible change to a neat b…
€8,300
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Vadzgirys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Vadzgirys, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
SODY SODY IN THE CITY OF THE SADCIRL Vadžiris – town in the municipality of Jurbark District…
€18,900
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Pavidaujys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Pavidaujys, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
DO NOT INDICATE HOURCE WITH A AGRICULTURAL BUILDING!!! ------------------------------------…
€25,000
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Veliuona, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Veliuona, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
A HOUSE WITH AGRICULTURAL BUILDINGS IS SELECTION! Veloon – one of the oldest, most beautifu…
€17,300
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Erzvilkas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Erzvilkas, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE WREA OF JURBARK, ERIA IN CITY, SOURCE IN THE SOURCE 1 HIGH WITH MANSARDA HOUSE !! -…
€18,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Pupkaimis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Pupkaimis, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
FOR SALE YOUNG ONE HIGH WITH MANSARDA GARDEN, PUPPAY, JURBARK RAJ. WITH SKLY 71A!! THE GARD…
€37,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Erzvilkas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Erzvilkas, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE ERIA CENTER - 3 ROOM APARTMENT!! -------------------------…
€15,000
House with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
€72,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 2
THE ERDVUS HOUSE IS NOT INDICATED TO THE CENTER OF THE JURBARK CITY AND THE MEMUN HOUSE WITH…
€99,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR JURBARKE!!! House brick, heating with solid fuel. On the ground floor, the toilet …
€90,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Vidkiemis, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Vidkiemis, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
€8,000
Properties features in Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

