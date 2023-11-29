Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

4 properties total found
Commercial in Pupkaimis, Lithuania
Commercial
Pupkaimis, Lithuania
Area 745 m²
Floor 1
For sale in Pupkaimio k., Jurbarko r. at Red one-story brick 745 sq. M. m. building with a 5…
€14,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Gedziai, Lithuania
Commercial
Gedziai, Lithuania
Area 660 m²
SELLING NET 660KV.M. PATALPOS COUNTRY JURBARK'S CITY! SURVEILLING SURVEILLED FOR THE SANDAT…
€39,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Shower in Viesvile, Lithuania
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Shower
Viesvile, Lithuania
Area 1 800 m²
Floor 1
Building complex for sale, once the Civilian Courthouse. It is a cultural heritage site that…
€189,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Shower in Viesvile, Lithuania
Commercial with internet, with alarm system, with Shower
Viesvile, Lithuania
Area 4 211 m²
Floor 1
Building complex for sale, once the Civilian Courthouse. It is a cultural heritage site that…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir