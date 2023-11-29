Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

2 room apartment with With furniture, with Domestic equipment, with fireplace in Veliuona, Lithuania
2 room apartment with With furniture, with Domestic equipment, with fireplace
Veliuona, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/2
€17,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating in Klausuciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating
Klausuciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
€19,900
Properties features in Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

