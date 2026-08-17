Apartments for sale in Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Apartments in Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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Jurbarkas
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3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
In a quiet town of Erzukas, in the park square, with a view of the St. George church, 2 CAMB…
$13,912
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4 room apartment in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/5
URBARKAS CENTRE IN THE SPACE OF 4 CAUSES - RESIDENCE There are 4 rooms apartment in Jurbark…
$73,036
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2 room apartment in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/4
New construction apartments in Šilalė - "Šilalė tiltas" apartment complex Looking for modern…
$127,878
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