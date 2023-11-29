Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jurbarko rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Jurbarkas
7
25 properties total found
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Klausuciai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Klausuciai, Lithuania
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
A quality-built farmer's homestead with farm buildings for sale is 45 km. road from Kaunas. …
€75,000
House with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
PROCEDURE LOSS HOUSE ISSUED! NON-JURBARK, IN KIDULA, PROCEDURE PROCEDURE HOUSE NOT WITH 17.…
€55,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Pilis I, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Pilis I, Lithuania
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
THE COUNTRY IS ONE PRACTICE LITHUANIAN ROAD PRAYER-JURBARK IS SELECTED TO THE UNDERTAKING HO…
€49,900
House with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
HISTORICAL 1939M ISSUED. HOUSE EXCHANGE G. JURBARKO CITY! AUTENTIC INDUSTRY OF THE CENTRAL …
€59,900
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Griciai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Griciai, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale mushrooms g. 10, Grici, Veloon sen., Jurbarko r. one floor with attic and basement …
€16,000
2 room apartment with With furniture, with Domestic equipment, with fireplace in Veliuona, Lithuania
2 room apartment with With furniture, with Domestic equipment, with fireplace
Veliuona, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/2
€17,000
House with garage in Misiunai, Lithuania
House with garage
Misiunai, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
WE ARE ALREADY IN THE RAMIETY STAIL CITY, HOUSE WITH 47 ARRIS SAVE A LAND. Stakia, a town in…
€69,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
€250,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
€35,000
House with Furnace heating in Tamosiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Tamosiai, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
€55,000
House with paved road, with alarm system, with Furnace heating in Merontiskiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with alarm system, with Furnace heating
Merontiskiai, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
In a cozy and wonderful place, next to Belveder Manor, a spacious house is sold, away from t…
€109,000
House with central heating in Klausuciai, Lithuania
House with central heating
Klausuciai, Lithuania
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
For a century, the recent questionaries sell orderly exclusive leaching homestead. The plot …
€59,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Griciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Griciai, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
THE WAY OF THE JURBARK RAJONE, GRICIUOS, IS SODY TO BE SUREED FOR LIVING LIFE!!! 1.5ha is so…
€66,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Juodaiciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Juodaiciai, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
INDUSTRIAL HOUSE FOR JURBARK R., IS SELLED.,.BLACK K., SCHOOL G. Possible change to a neat b…
€8,300
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Vadzgirys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Vadzgirys, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
SODY SODY IN THE CITY OF THE SADCIRL Vadžiris – town in the municipality of Jurbark District…
€18,900
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Pavidaujys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Pavidaujys, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
DO NOT INDICATE HOURCE WITH A AGRICULTURAL BUILDING!!! ------------------------------------…
€25,000
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Veliuona, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Veliuona, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
A HOUSE WITH AGRICULTURAL BUILDINGS IS SELECTION! Veloon – one of the oldest, most beautifu…
€17,300
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Erzvilkas, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Erzvilkas, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE WREA OF JURBARK, ERIA IN CITY, SOURCE IN THE SOURCE 1 HIGH WITH MANSARDA HOUSE !! -…
€18,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Pupkaimis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Pupkaimis, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
FOR SALE YOUNG ONE HIGH WITH MANSARDA GARDEN, PUPPAY, JURBARK RAJ. WITH SKLY 71A!! THE GARD…
€37,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Erzvilkas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Erzvilkas, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
PART OF THE HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE ERIA CENTER - 3 ROOM APARTMENT!! -------------------------…
€15,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating in Klausuciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with Furnace heating
Klausuciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
€19,900
House with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
€72,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 2
THE ERDVUS HOUSE IS NOT INDICATED TO THE CENTER OF THE JURBARK CITY AND THE MEMUN HOUSE WITH…
€99,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR JURBARKE!!! House brick, heating with solid fuel. On the ground floor, the toilet …
€90,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Vidkiemis, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Vidkiemis, Lithuania
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
€8,000
