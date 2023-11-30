Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Jurbarko miesto seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Jurbarko miesto seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
House with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
PROCEDURE LOSS HOUSE ISSUED! NON-JURBARK, IN KIDULA, PROCEDURE PROCEDURE HOUSE NOT WITH 17.…
€55,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
HISTORICAL 1939M ISSUED. HOUSE EXCHANGE G. JURBARKO CITY! AUTENTIC INDUSTRY OF THE CENTRAL …
€59,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
€35,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
€72,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 2
THE ERDVUS HOUSE IS NOT INDICATED TO THE CENTER OF THE JURBARK CITY AND THE MEMUN HOUSE WITH…
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR JURBARKE!!! House brick, heating with solid fuel. On the ground floor, the toilet …
€90,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Jurbarko miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir