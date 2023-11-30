Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Jurbarko miesto seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Jurbarko miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Jurbarkas
7
7 properties total found
House with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
PROCEDURE LOSS HOUSE ISSUED! NON-JURBARK, IN KIDULA, PROCEDURE PROCEDURE HOUSE NOT WITH 17.…
€55,000
House with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
HISTORICAL 1939M ISSUED. HOUSE EXCHANGE G. JURBARKO CITY! AUTENTIC INDUSTRY OF THE CENTRAL …
€59,900
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
€250,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
€35,000
House with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
€72,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 2
THE ERDVUS HOUSE IS NOT INDICATED TO THE CENTER OF THE JURBARK CITY AND THE MEMUN HOUSE WITH…
€99,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Jurbarkas, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Jurbarkas, Lithuania
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR JURBARKE!!! House brick, heating with solid fuel. On the ground floor, the toilet …
€90,000
