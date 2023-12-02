Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Juodšiliai Eldership

Lands for sale in Juodšiliai Eldership, Lithuania

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Roda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Roda, Lithuania
In a beautiful location, a plot of 89 acres of land is sold next to the forest ! It is also …
€13,800
per month
Plot of land in Baraskos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Baraskos, Lithuania
€73,500
per month
Plot of land in Roda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Roda, Lithuania
In Marijampol, a plot of land of 103 a is sold in Marijampol eldership. DESCRIPTION OF THE …
€12,000
per month
Plot of land in Roda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Roda, Lithuania
LIKO LAST SKLYP! Great place to live in the natural mail! The plots are conveniently located…
€9,000
per month
Plot of land in Roda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Roda, Lithuania
CLASS 13 ARIR HOUSE SOUTH WITH 140.24 KV. M. IN THE HOME PROJECT AND STATEMENT LEADS, THE PR…
€23,000
per month
Plot of land in Roda, Lithuania
Plot of land
Roda, Lithuania
DASKING DASKING AND SANDARD LAST LANDINGS: 1. Plot No. 1 - 179.46 a. ( 169.36 a - areas of …
€450,000
per month
Plot of land in Baraskos, Lithuania
Plot of land
Baraskos, Lithuania
€290,000
per month
