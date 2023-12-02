Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Juodšiliai Eldership, Lithuania

House in Valciunai, Lithuania
House
Valciunai, Lithuania
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€129,000
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with gas heating in Roda, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Roda, Lithuania
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
SUPPORT PATOGS SUPLANED HOUSE WITH 110 KV.M. I BUILD THE MARIUMMARY SOME, STATYBIN MARKET G.…
€154,900
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Baraskos, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Baraskos, Lithuania
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
127 KV is REFERRED TO IN THE LIVIDUAL LIVES IN THE LIVIDTH LIVEN. M LIVING HOUSE WITH NET 14…
€157,500
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Baraskos, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Baraskos, Lithuania
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
In a quiet place, surrounded by nature, part of a wooden house with a plot of land is for sa…
€49,000
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Juodšiliai Eldership, Lithuania

