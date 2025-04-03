Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Juknaiciu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Juknaiciu seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 341 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious and exclusive house is sold in the prestigious Kaunas Žaliakalnis, where the bust…
$426,401
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Palanga, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful and neat 1-room recreation facilities in Meduvos street, Palanga (Sventoji). Build…
$76,403
Leave a request
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
In a quiet and cozy street, with asphalted access, the house with 6,04 ares of land is sold …
$127,380
Leave a request
House in Svedai, Lithuania
House
Svedai, Lithuania
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
$207,324
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pabalve, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Pabalve, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale 3 k. With auxiliary buildings and plots near Balvis Lake Raudondvario str…
$16,372
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaunas, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Kaunas, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2/2
SALE OF A GENERAL TYPE IN CENTRE, COUNTRY ACROPOLO. Sold with all the morals that are going …
$41,476
Leave a request
House in Gervenupis, Lithuania
House
Gervenupis, Lithuania
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
A 6.66 ares plot for sale in Gervėnupis gardens with a cozy brick garden hut. The area of ​​…
$43,658
Leave a request
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF AN INDIVIDUAL RESIDENCE OF 80 sq.m. WITH A COUNTRY'S RESIDENCE / POILSIO NAMU NEW NE…
$315,433
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/9
Sold 1 CASTLE LEAVE LEAVE WINE G., PILAITAS! PRINCIPLES: PHARMACOLOGICAL PROPERTIES 2-room …
$92,775
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/9
SALE OF THE SPACE AND THE YELLOW CAMBASE WITH BALTIC FREEDOM AT, BG, CY, CZ, EE, HU, LT, MT,…
$152,696
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Birzai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Birzai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/4
3 rooms apartment for sale in the center of Biržai! Address: Vytauto g. 43, Birkai Area: 57…
$60,576
Leave a request
House in Silute, Lithuania
House
Silute, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF AUTENTRY - ONE PART This is a quiet place for your rest or permanent life! In the ho…
$23,749
Leave a request

Properties features in Juknaiciu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes