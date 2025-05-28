Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Josvainiu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Josvainiu seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Sviliukai, Lithuania
House
Sviliukai, Lithuania
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 2
To have a homestead 30 minutes away from Kaunas? BAIKIT - NEMANAU:)! DO YOU RECEIVE THAT YOU…
$227,938
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Josvainiu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go