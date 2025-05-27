Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Josvainiu seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Josvainiu seniunija, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial property 466 m² in Kunioniai, Lithuania
Commercial property 466 m²
Kunioniai, Lithuania
Area 466 m²
Floor 1
$78,639
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 20 370 m² in Bajenai I, Lithuania
Commercial property 20 370 m²
Bajenai I, Lithuania
Area 20 370 m²
Number of floors 1
$13,58M
