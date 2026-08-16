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Сommercial property in Joniskio seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 116 m² in Joniskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 116 m²
Joniskis, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Floor 2
SING COMMERCIAL PATURES IN JONISKIS CENTRE - CITIZENS 4! Fully equipped commercial premises…
$116,040
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