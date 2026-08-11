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Residential properties for sale in Joniskio seniunija, Lithuania

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5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Giriniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Giriniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/2
SALE OF 2 CASTLE 37 sq.m. WAS SOURCE MOLETTS, FAMILY K., MIXIC G! - The apartment owns 4 ar…
$77,622
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3 room apartment in Joniskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Joniskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
PARKYDAM 3 K. BUTAS JONISKIO MIESTO CENTRE PRINCIPLES: PHARMACOLOGICAL PROPERTIES Comfortab…
$81,968
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House in Vidugiris, Lithuania
House
Vidugiris, Lithuania
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold YELLOW WITH 2.31 ha OF LOW IN MEDIUM RAIL OF THE ESTER! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Large, neat, sp…
$40,800
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
House in Giriniai, Lithuania
House
Giriniai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
A new construction homestead with a large plot of 0.53 ha of land surrounded by nature, Molė…
$149,101
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House in Joniskis, Lithuania
House
Joniskis, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold RETURN HOUSEHOLD IN CAPACITY, VILNIUS G. HOUSEHOLD IN ROAD, NETOLI THE GUIDE! PUK PROPO…
$11,593
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