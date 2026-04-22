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Apartments for sale in Joniskio rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Joniskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Joniskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
PARKYDAM 3 K. BUTAS JONISKIO MIESTO CENTRE PRINCIPLES: PHARMACOLOGICAL PROPERTIES Comfortab…
$81,968
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