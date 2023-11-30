Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Jonavos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

11 properties total found
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Jonava, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/9
€20,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Partial finish in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Partial finish
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
SELLING 2 NON-PEREINED ROOMS WHERE THE CAPITAL REMON IS STARTED! There is a lot of greenery …
€47,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Local electricity in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Local electricity
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
The location of the apartment is very comfortable - next to the school, the store, the hand …
€47,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
€58,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLED IN THE 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE GOOD PLACE, THE GATVER, JONAVA ADVANTAGE: - Functional ap…
€43,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
3 ROOMS BUTAS, WE RENOVATED NAME! A repairer 3-room apartment is sold in Jonava, in a strat…
€45,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
SELDING THE ERDUS AND LIGHT OF TRIA ROOMS IN THE JONAVA ! Jonava, A. Culaceous g. 6 three-…
€66,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
A VERY LIGHT OF TWO ROOMS IS SELECTED IN THE STRATEGIC PLACE. RENOVATION PAYED!!! In Jonava…
€45,500
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
IN STRATEGIC PATOGICAL PLACE, THE DVIOUS ROOM BUYING is REFERRED TO. RENOVATION PAYED!!! In…
€45,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/9
SELLED FULL SURRANTED FOR TWO ROOMS! RENOVATION PAYED! A cozy two-room apartment for sale o…
€39,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Jonava, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 8/9
€17,900
