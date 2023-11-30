Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Jonavos miesto seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Jonavos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Jonava
16
16 properties total found
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Jonava, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/9
€20,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Partial finish in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Partial finish
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
SELLING 2 NON-PEREINED ROOMS WHERE THE CAPITAL REMON IS STARTED! There is a lot of greenery …
€47,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Local electricity in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Local electricity
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
The location of the apartment is very comfortable - next to the school, the store, the hand …
€47,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
€58,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with gas heating in Jonava, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
PAGE for sale HOME strategically comfortable RAMUČIUB site, KAUNO g. with fully developed in…
€125,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
SELLED IN THE 2 ROOMS WERE IN THE GOOD PLACE, THE GATVER, JONAVA ADVANTAGE: - Functional ap…
€43,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
3 ROOMS BUTAS, WE RENOVATED NAME! A repairer 3-room apartment is sold in Jonava, in a strat…
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Jonava, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 3
HIGH HOUSE BEVER CITY CENTREED! I LOVE THE COMMORT AN LIFE IN THE CITY, BUT LEVEL FOR ITS L…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Jonava, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 3
HIGH HOUSE BEVER CITY CENTREED! I LOVE THE COMMORT AN LIFE IN THE CITY, BUT LEVEL FOR ITS L…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair in Jonava, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with needs repair
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
SELDING THE ERDUS AND LIGHT OF TRIA ROOMS IN THE JONAVA ! Jonava, A. Culaceous g. 6 three-…
€66,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
A VERY LIGHT OF TWO ROOMS IS SELECTED IN THE STRATEGIC PLACE. RENOVATION PAYED!!! In Jonava…
€45,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Jonava, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
57.69 sq.m. house with 16.02 a.m. plot, Plento g. 12, Jonava HOUSE: - House for sale wit…
€67,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
IN STRATEGIC PATOGICAL PLACE, THE DVIOUS ROOM BUYING is REFERRED TO. RENOVATION PAYED!!! In…
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Jonava, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/9
SELLED FULL SURRANTED FOR TWO ROOMS! RENOVATION PAYED! A cozy two-room apartment for sale o…
€39,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage in Jonava, Lithuania
House with garage
Jonava, Lithuania
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE RAMIOJ, 55 KV.M SEA HOUSE WITH 6 ARU SKLYPES ISSUED IN THE GATVIRONMENT! House for s…
€61,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Jonava, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Jonava, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 8/9
€17,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Property types in Jonavos miesto seniunija

apartments
houses

Properties features in Jonavos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir