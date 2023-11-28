Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Jauniunu seniunija, Lithuania

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Medziukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
In the popion, the young age, the Shirvint r. sav. two bordering 1.16 ha are sold; 0.28 hect…
€8,000
Plot of land in Medziukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
In material, Young Ages, Shirvint r. sav. sold 45 a home estate destination plot. SKLYPAS: …
€12,000
Plot of land in Medziukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
SELLING 3.61 H SECTION WITH A GREAT FOR THE LESTIGATION OF TINTINES, FULL R., VOS 15 MIN. RO…
€35,000
Plot of land in Medziukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
€86,000
Plot of land in Antanaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Antanaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of 102.96 a single and bibbean residential building area for sale in Šiauliai, Younger-…
€13,000
Plot of land in Eiciunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Eiciunai, Lithuania
SELLING 0.5635 HA LIVING LAST PUBLIC LIMES, YOUTH SEN., HEAD R. - SKLYPAS: - Plot total area…
€7,000
Plot of land in Eiciunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Eiciunai, Lithuania
6 residential plots for sale in Šiauliai, Shirvint r. DESCRIPTION OF SECTION: - Area - fro…
€4,000
Plot of land in Medziukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
€29,900
Plot of land in Medziukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
€18,000
Plot of land in Turlojiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Turlojiskes, Lithuania
Varieka k., Young Ages, Shirvint r. self. an array of plots of home estate is sold. SKLYPAS…
€7,000
Plot of land in Turlojiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Turlojiskes, Lithuania
Shirvint r. self., Young Ages, Darkers. New Darkers g. 2 For sale in STRATEGISLATION IN GOOD…
€145,000
Plot of land in ulyceles, Lithuania
Plot of land
ulyceles, Lithuania
Acute k., Young Islander, Shirvint r. self., a plot with an area of 10.19 ha is sold. SKLYP…
€36,000
Plot of land in Godiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Godiskes, Lithuania
In the popion, the young age, the Shirvinite r. sav. a residential plot of 31 a.m. sold. SK…
€6,000
Plot of land in Pavasareliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pavasareliai, Lithuania
3 residential plots for sale in Young Kingdom, Sirvint r. Only 800 m to paved road, 4 km to…
€7,000
Plot of land in Turlojiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Turlojiskes, Lithuania
1.00 ha commercial plot for sale in Gudulini, Shirvint r. SKLYPAS: - Area – 1.00 ha; - Purp…
€30,000
Plot of land in Zarnavagiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zarnavagiai, Lithuania
2.017 ha Industrial and Storage destination plot for sale on the A2 motorway. The smooth ter…
€120,000
Plot of land in Medziukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
Production-storage plot of 4.2011 ha for sale in Mishiagal A production storage plot with a…
€490,000
