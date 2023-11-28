Lands for sale in Jauniunu seniunija, Lithuania

UAE
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
In the popion, the young age, the Shirvint r. sav. two bordering 1.16 ha are sold; 0.28 hect…
€8,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701
vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
In material, Young Ages, Shirvint r. sav. sold 45 a home estate destination plot. SKLYPAS: …
€12,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701
vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
SELLING 3.61 H SECTION WITH A GREAT FOR THE LESTIGATION OF TINTINES, FULL R., VOS 15 MIN. RO…
€35,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069995247
gintautas.tamkevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
€86,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064506656
aurimas.stankevicius@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Antanaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of 102.96 a single and bibbean residential building area for sale in Šiauliai, Younger-…
€13,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701
vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Eiciunai, Lithuania
SELLING 0.5635 HA LIVING LAST PUBLIC LIMES, YOUTH SEN., HEAD R. - SKLYPAS: - Plot total area…
€7,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701
vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Eiciunai, Lithuania
6 residential plots for sale in Šiauliai, Shirvint r. DESCRIPTION OF SECTION: - Area - fro…
€4,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701
vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
€29,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060180297
andrej.naumcik@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
€18,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061014100
daiva.laiviene@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Turlojiskes, Lithuania
Varieka k., Young Ages, Shirvint r. self. an array of plots of home estate is sold. SKLYPAS…
€7,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701
vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Turlojiskes, Lithuania
Shirvint r. self., Young Ages, Darkers. New Darkers g. 2 For sale in STRATEGISLATION IN GOOD…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062403456
artur.savickij@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
ulyceles, Lithuania
Acute k., Young Islander, Shirvint r. self., a plot with an area of 10.19 ha is sold. SKLYP…
€36,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701
vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Godiskes, Lithuania
In the popion, the young age, the Shirvinite r. sav. a residential plot of 31 a.m. sold. SK…
€6,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701
vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Pavasareliai, Lithuania
3 residential plots for sale in Young Kingdom, Sirvint r. Only 800 m to paved road, 4 km to…
€7,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701
vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Turlojiskes, Lithuania
1.00 ha commercial plot for sale in Gudulini, Shirvint r. SKLYPAS: - Area – 1.00 ha; - Purp…
€30,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061140701
vlasta.maslinskiene@capital.lt
Plot of land
Zarnavagiai, Lithuania
2.017 ha Industrial and Storage destination plot for sale on the A2 motorway. The smooth ter…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064921068
marius.samuolis@capitalrealty.com
Plot of land
Medziukai, Lithuania
Production-storage plot of 4.2011 ha for sale in Mishiagal A production storage plot with a…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064064202
rima.okon@capitalrealty.com
