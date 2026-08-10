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Houses for sale in Jauniunu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Bartkuskis, Lithuania
House
Bartkuskis, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
IN STRENGTHS OF THE BAARTKUŠKIO'S FEED SALES WITH THE REMOVED HOT BOTTLE! PUKI LOCATION TO …
$56,983
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