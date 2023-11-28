Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Jauniunu seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Jauniunu seniunija, Lithuania

houses
3
3 properties total found
House with paved road in Sakalniskes, Lithuania
House with paved road
Sakalniskes, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
Shirvint r. self., Young Ages, Darkers. New Darkers g. 2 STRATEGISLEDGE FOR sale IN GOOD PLA…
€145,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062403456 artur.savickij@capitalrealty.com
House in Medziukai, Lithuania
House
Medziukai, Lithuania
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
€128,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37063310330 giedre.daugirdaite@capitalrealty.com
House with garage, with paved road in Turlojiskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road
Turlojiskes, Lithuania
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH A BIG 2.6 Ha LAND SECTION 27 KM FROM THE VILLION M. The homestead is just 27…
€149,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062041958 andrius.jonaitis@capitalrealty.com

