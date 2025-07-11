Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Islauzo seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Islauzo seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Islauzas, Lithuania
House
Islauzas, Lithuania
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale in the 16th century Valda Skruke, strategically comfortable living place, near Kaun…
$81,030
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Islauzo seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go