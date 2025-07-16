Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Inturkė eldership
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Inturkė eldership, Lithuania

1 property total found
Hotel 1 420 m² in Moletu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Hotel 1 420 m²
Moletu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 1 420 m²
Number of floors 3
More information upon request
$1,71M
