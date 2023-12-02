Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Inturkė eldership

Residential properties for sale in Inturkė eldership, Lithuania

2 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Furnace heating in Jursiskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with Furnace heating
Jursiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
€28,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Uztilciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Uztilciai, Lithuania
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
reconstructed 108 sq.m meter log house for sale Instring k. near Inturk, between the Spid an…
€55,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Inturkė eldership, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir