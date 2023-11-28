Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Ignalinos seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Ignalinos seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House with Furnace heating in Palaukoja, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Palaukoja, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH THE FRIENDS IN THE TVENCH A TVENKIN USED CANNOT! The homestead is surrounded by t…
€6,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Ignalinos seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir